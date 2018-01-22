Malayalam actress Bhavana on Monday tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Naveen who is a Kannada producer. Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March last year in a private ceremony. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra wished the couple a very happy married life and showered their blessings on the newly-wed.

It’s a big day for Malayalam actress Bhavana as the actress got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Naveen on January 22. Ever since the couple had announced their engagement, fans were extremely excited to know as to when they are finally getting married. Bhavana’s mehendi ceremony was held in Kerala on January 21 and she looked absolutely stunning. The beautiful pictures of the bride-to-be have been winning the internet and been fans are pouring in wishes for the lovely couple. Pictures of Bhavana dressed as a bride went viral and fans cannot stop admiring Malayalam actress is looking like a charmingly beautiful bride.

The bride-to-be wore yellow attire with minimal jewellery and subtle make-up. She tied her hair in a messy bun and her glowing eyes are a proof of how happy she is. Another big surprise for the beautiful actress was when just a few hours before her big day; a video of actress Priyanka Chopra congratulating the happy couple went viral on social media. In the video, which has been shared by several fan clubs, Priyanka said: “I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You’re an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always.”

Bhavana had made her debut as an actress at the age of 16 in 2001 movie Nammal. Though it was a supporting role, she made a great impression in her first role itself getting a Special Mention at the Kerala State Film Awards the next year. Her first proper female lead role was in CID Moosa, opposite Dileep. Her popular roles thereafter include Swapnakoodu, Daiva Namathil (for which she won Best Actress award at KSF), Twenty: 20, Naran, Chotta Mumbai, Doctor Love. She also tried her luck in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. Her last screen appearance was in this year’s Malayalam movie Adam Joan, where she played Prithviraj’s sister-in-law.