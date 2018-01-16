In October last year in an interview, Bhavana had said that she just wanted to be happy. As for her wedding trousseau, her close friend and designer Rehana Basheer is possibly designing it. She had hinted at this last year when she opened Basheer's boutique in Dubai. Bhavana had stated then, "It's the life after the wedding that excites me."

Malayalam actress Bhavana set to marry on January 22 It’s now official that actress Bhavana will get married to her fiance Naveen on January 22 (Monday) at the Jawaharlal Convention Center at Kovilakathum Padam, Thrissur. Later that day a gala reception will be held at the Lulu Convention Center in Thrissur where key people in the film industry will attend to wish the couple. While the wedding will be low-key, the reception will likely see hundreds from the film industry. Bhavana’s close friends including Manju Warrier are likely to be by her side throughout.

Bhavana had got engaged to Naveen, a film producer in Kannada industry, last year in March but the wedding was pushed till 2018. The sudden passing away of Naveen’s mother caused a further delay but now the couple is looking forward to a January wedding in Kerala. Bhavana and Naveen have been seeing each other for about five years now and had made their relationship known to their families a few years back itself. Bhavana’s father had blessed the couple but unfortunately passed away in 2015. The actress had numerous film commitments and wanted to complete all of them before she tied the knot.

In October last year in an interview, Bhavana had said that she just wanted to be happy. As for her wedding trousseau, her close friend and designer Rehana Basheer is possibly designing it. She had hinted at this last year when she opened Basheer’s boutique in Dubai. Bhavana had stated then, “It’s the life after the wedding that excites me.”

2017 was a tough year for Bhavana but 2018 is set to bring her lots of peace and happiness on the personal front. The actress had been wanting to get married for a while now but the timing just wasn’t right. Here’s wishing Bhavana and Naveen the very best in life!.