Malayalam actress Divyaa Unni on Sunday tied the knot with a Mumbai-based engineer Arun Kumar at Sree Guruvayoorappan temple in Houston.

Actress Divyaa Unni, who is best known for her contribution to Malayalam and Tamil cinema, got hitched to Mumbai-based engineer Arun Kumar on Sunday. The wedding took place at Sree Guruvayoorappan temple in Houston. The actress or her family is yet to give a statement regarding these reports. According to reports, in 2016, Divya had ended her 14-year-old marriage with Dr Sudhir Shekhara. After the divorce, she had moved back to Kochi with her two children, Arjun and Meenakshi. It was rumoured that Sudhir’s extra-marital affair was the reason behind the separation. Divya also added that it was depressing and saddening for her to end the marriage which was meant to last forever.

The actress is now currently pursuing dance in the United States and is often spotted in various stage shows. Divya Unni has acted in films in all four South Indian languages. She was one of the sought-after actresses in Malayalam in the 90s. Divya was a leading heroine in Malayalam, with popular movies like Pranayavarnagangal, Churam, Akasha Ganga, Kalyana sougandhikam and many others, when she left the scene after her first marriage. Divyaa has acted as a lead in over 50 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and has appeared in films like Pranayavarnangal and Bharathan’s last movie Churam.

As a child, Divyaa got her first break in the film Nee Ethra Dhanya when she was a student in second grade. It was followed by Pookalam Varavayi directed by Kamal and Oh Faby by Srikuttan. She also did a TV serial Iniyonnu Vishramikkatte directed by Vinayan. Divyaa’s first feature film as a lead actress was Kalyana Sowgandhigam with actors like Dileep and Kalabhavan Mani in the lead roles – one she did when she was fourteen; studying in the tenth grade. Subsequently, she worked with the actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Jayaram and directors Bharathan; I V Sasi; Sibi Malayil and Lohithadas.