A popular Malayalam director screen-writer Lenin Rajendran has passed away on Monday, January 15, 2019, after suffering a prolonged illness at Apollo hospital, Chennai. He had been hospitalised for nearly two months for the surgery.

Malayalam director-screenwriter Lenin Rajendran took his last breath in Chennai on at the age of 67 on January 14, 2019, Monday night. He was undergoing a treatment for a liver ailment at Apollo hospital in Chennai. Lenin Rajendran made his directorial debut with 1982 film Venal. He later direct films like Swathi Thirunal, Daivathinte Vikrithikal, Kulam, Rathri Mazha and Makaramanju. His last directorial was the 2016 film Edavappathy.

Shedding more light on the director ‘s illness, Managing Director, Kerala State Film Development Corporation of Deepa Nair said to a leading daily said he had liver transplantation two-three weeks ago at Apollo Hospital. He had been hospitalised for nearly two months for the surgery.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote that ace Malayalam director who made some inspiring movies Lenin Rajendran is no more. Such a sad loss. He had so many ideas and they were in sync at many issues concerning Chitranjali Studios. Everything is left unaccomplished! You will remain in our memories, may your soul rest in peace.

Presently, Lenin Rajendran is survived by wife Dr Ramani, daughter Dr Parvathy and son Gauthaman.

Rajendran won five Kerala state film awards in his career. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Rajendran. As per reports, the Kerala CM, said that he had understood that cinema was not just of entertainment value, but could be used to document history. He was a person who stood steadfast with progressive left groups.

