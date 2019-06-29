Malayalam filmmaker Babu Narayanan passes away at 59: Popular director from the Malayalam industry Babu Narayan of Anil babu passed away earlier today at the age of 59. The director was reportedly in a private hospital when he died as he was suffering from cancer.

Malayalam filmmaker Babu Narayanan passes away at 59: Director Babu Narayan from the Malayalam industry passed away earlier today at Thrissur at the age of 59. Anil Babu Fame who has directed many movies like Anagha, Ponnaranjanam, Achan Kombathu and many more movie is no more. The 58-year-old had been suffering from cancer for a very long time.

Babu Narayan, Anil Babu fame funeral is at 4 pm today at Shantighat, Paramekkavu in Thrissur. After working as an assistant to veteran filmmaker Harihan, Babu started off with the movie Angha in 1989. The movie starred Parvathy Jayaram, Murali and Nedumudi Venu in lead roles.

The director has worked with all the top names of the Mollywood industry and has collaborated with many directors. Some of his prominent movies are- Inchikkadan Mathayi And Sons, Welcome To Kodaikkanal, Pattabhishekam, Pakalpooram, Kaliyoonjal, Mayipeelikkavu, Mannadiyaar pennine Chenkota Chekkan, Sthreedhanam etc., are some of the prominent movies of the director duo.

His last movie was Noorah with love with Mamtha Mohandas. He has been survived by daughter, who is an actor too and made her debut recently. She has played the leading lady in the film Thattumpurathu Achuthan.

