After many months of speculations and multiple rounds of talks, it is official now. The Malayalam Megastar Mammootty will play the lead in the biopic of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The movie titled Yatra will star Mammootty in the lead. He plays the deceased Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The Malayalam legend had last done a direct Telugu film Swathikiranam decades ago under the direction of K Vishwanath.

Director Mahi Raghav, whose Telugu comedy Anando Brahma was one of the low-budget hits of last year, is gearing up with a biopic next – on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who passed away in 2009 in a helicopter crash. To be produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, the film which is titled Yatra is slated to go on the floors later this year and the makers on Wednesday announced Malayalam superstar Mammootty will play the titular role in this prestigious project. The project will mark Mammootty’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades. His last Telugu outing was Kodi Ramakrishna-directed Railway Coolie. His most popular Telugu film is Swathi Kiranam.

Talking to a leading daily, Raghav confirmed that Mammootty is officially on board. “It’s an absolute honour to be working with him. It’s too early to talk about the project but I can say confidently that Mammootty will fit the bill in this role,” Raghav said and added that he’s thrilled to be associated with the project which will join the growing trend of the biopic in Telugu cinema. As of now, four films – Mahanati, a biopic on NTR, a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and the Gopichand biopic – are in the offing. Mahanati, the film based on the life of legendary southern actress Savitri, is confirmed to hit the screens on March 30 this year.

ALSO READ: Baahubali 2 China release: Will the second part shatter records of Baahubali: The Beginning?

Confirming the news, director Mahi V Raghav says, “Yes, Mammootty sir has agreed to do the lead role. The film will be made on a lavish scale and a lot of homework will go into it. I’ll be meeting Mammootty sir soon and we will work on the characterization together.” Mahi, however, dismisses speculation that Tamil star Suriya had been approached for the role of YS Jagan (YSR’s son and leader of the main Opposition Party in the AP Assembly) and Nayanthara, for the role of YS Vijayamma (YSR’s wife). “No! Those rumours are completely false. We haven’t approached anybody else yet. So far, my sole focus till date was on getting the right actor for the lead role. Now that it’s been finalised, I will work on the rest of the cast,” Mahi adds.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App