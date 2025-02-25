Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

As Balraj, Abhimanyu Singh in the poster is seen seated on a chair, holding a rifle in one hand while gazing intensely into the camera.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has unveiled another intriguing character from the much-anticipated L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

On Tuesday, February 25, the actor took to his social media platform X, to introduce Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj, one of the pivotal characters in the film.

The newly released character poster of Balraj has left fans excited. In the image, Abhimanyu Singh is seen seated on a chair, holding a rifle in one hand while gazing intensely into the camera. The fiery backdrop hints at the power and danger surrounding his character, adding to the suspense of Empuraan’s storyline.

Abhimanyu Singh on His Role as Balraj

Speaking about his role, Abhimanyu Singh described Balraj as a multi-dimensional character with several layers of complexity.

“I play Balraj in Empuraan: Lucifer 2. Balraj is not just one thing, he has many layers. That made playing him so interesting. As the story unfolds, he undergoes a huge transformation, and that shift in his character was something I really enjoyed working on,” he told IANS.

Singh also praised director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who returns to helm the sequel. The actor-turned-director, known for his keen eye for detail and strong storytelling, has ensured that every character in Empuraan has a compelling arc.

“Working with Prithviraj was amazing. Since he is also a great actor, he understands how to direct actors in a way that makes everything fall into place,” Singh added.

What to Expect from L2: Empuraan?

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is the second chapter in a planned trilogy, following the massive success of Lucifer. The 2019 film, which marked Prithviraj’s directorial debut, shattered box office records and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time, crossing ₹200 crore worldwide.

The sequel brings back Mohanlal in his iconic role as Stephen Nedumpally, alongside returning stars Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. Additionally, Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn has joined the cast, adding to the film’s global appeal.

Mohanlal, speaking about the project, expressed his excitement about working with Prithviraj Sukumaran again.

“This is my third film with Prithviraj. Bro Daddy was very different from Lucifer, but he is a sensitive director who understands the nuances of acting. He is completely invested in this film, and that reflects in every scene,” he told PTI.

The film has been in production for 14 months, spanning eight states and four countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE.

More Action-Packed!!

Empuraan promises a grittier, high-octane action experience. Mohanlal hinted at the film’s scale, confirming that it will feature intense action sequences different from anything he has done before.

“This film demands a unique kind of action. I’ve done many action films before, but Empuraan takes it to a different level. Since it’s a trilogy, we still have another chapter to complete after this,” he revealed.

L2: Empuraan is slated for release on March 27, 2025 and the anticipation is at an all-time high.

