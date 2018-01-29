The film censorship authority of Malaysia has banned the periodic drama titled Padmaavat, which is helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Film Censorship Board (LPF) placed the movie in its ‘not approved list’ yesterday, with a ‘not relevant’ remark placed on its age rating section as they think that it will cause uneasiness among different communities.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been banned by Malaysia’s film censorship authority. The Film Censorship Board (LPF) placed the movie in its ‘not approved list’ yesterday, with a ‘not relevant’ remark placed on its age rating section. The “not relevant” remark is usually given to ban movies deemed to likely provoke hatred and discomfort among the community, a movie producer familiar with the matter told FMT. Also, Malaysia’s censors have broad powers to allow or disallow a film from screening, which cannot be questioned in any court of law.

The censor board of India had previously asked the makers of the film that the name of the film be changed to ‘Padmaavat from the original name‘Padmavati’, to state that its story was sourced from an epic poem of the same name and not from actual events. The board also told the film’s producers to run a disclaimer saying the movie does not “claim historical accuracy”. Many right-wing groups and Hindu outfits like Karni Sena were holding violent protests against the film as they accused the makers of distorting history and facts which would hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.

In Malaysia, Padmaavat is the second movie to get the axe this year, following “Those Long Haired Nights” a Filipino movie on three transgendered prostitutes. Last year, the LPF reportedly banned Disney’s remake of the “Beauty and the Beast” for a scene that had an apparent homosexual suggestion. The board then proposed for four minutes of the movie to be cut to be screened.