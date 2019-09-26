Chambal's former dacoit Malkhan Singh has recently warned Akshay Kumar not to tamper with iconic king's life story in the film. Moreover, he has also revealed that if the makers change the basic facts in the film, he will file a complaint against them in the court.

Prithviraj: It seems that currently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is on a signing spree as he has a list of films lined up in his kitty. Making a competitive move, Akshay Kumar has successfully grabbed all the major festivals with his film releases and is trying different genres with each release to impress the fans.

A few days earlier, the actor added his sixth film in the pipeline which is a biopic based on Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan titled as Prithviraj. It seems that after Kesari, Akshay Kumar wants to again throw some light on a historic subject. As per the recent reports, Chambal’s former dacoit Malkhan Singh has warned Akshay Kumar. Reports reveal that Malkhan wants the makers not to tamper with the original facts related to the subject.

He has also said that if the makers try something innovative with the subject, he will directly go to the court to file a complaint. He also said that he suggested the makers to first show the film to one of the members of Prithviraj Chauhan’s legacy. Moreover, while having a conversation with one of the media portals, Malkhan also revealed that he wants Akshay Kumar to meet him before starting with the shoot of the film.

Talking about the film, it is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will be bankrolled under the banners of Yash Raj Films. The film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2020. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Housefull 4 with costars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar will also appear with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good News, Kiara Advani in Laxmmi bomb, Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey in the next year.

