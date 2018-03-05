Recently Indian comedian and YouTuber Mallika Dua shut down a sexist troll on her Instagram who questioned her why doesn't she wear a bra all the time?! Disgusted by this comment, Mallika responded with a strong comeback and questioned what does his wife feel about him staring at her t**s?! She further shared the screenshot of the conversation as her Instagram story and sarcastically added that she is blessed to have such m***n uncles in her life.

Mallika further shared the screenshot of the conversation as her Instagram story and added, “Blessed to have such moron uncles in my life.” Earlier, Mallika’s father and celebrated Indian journalist Vinod Dua had slammed Akshay Kumar for his comment on Mallika. He said, “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that ‘Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajatahun’ (You ring the bell, I will bang you)… This is his sense of humour and language… Wake up.”

When actor-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna stood in support of her husband claiming that humour must be taken in ‘right context’, Vinod Dua said, “Ms. Twinkle Khanna responds to the laughter challenge controversy. It is a prosaic excuse from an embarrassed wife. Be that as it may, the point has been driven home. This chap will be careful in the future before making depraved statements like ‘Mallika ji aap Bell bajao, mai aapko bajaata hoon’. We don’t wish to pursue the matter any further.”

