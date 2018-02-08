After poking fun at the PadMan challenge, Comedian Mallika Dua has clarified that she wholeheartedly supports the film but not the challenge. She added while the film will de-stagmatise menstruation for the masses, the challenge on the other hand is just wasting sanitary napkins and it is a marketing gimmick that is being masked as a movement.

Comedian Mallika Dua has clarified that she wholeheartedly supports the film but not the challenge

When everyone thought that Comedian Mallika Dua has not moved over her last year spat with Akshay Kumar by poking fun at the PadMan challenge, she has come out in the open to clarify that she wholeheartedly supports the film but not the challenge. In an Instagram post, Mallika Dua said, “I whole heartedly support the idea of a movie like Pad Man and the fact that it is being helmed by massive film star and will attract a huge screen audience. Because that’s the only way cinema will de-stigmatise mensuration for the masses that look at it as a hawwww thing.”

Commenting on the PadMan challenge, she added, “It’s the Instagram challenge that’s wasting pads, targeting the wrong audience and masking itself as a movement when all it is the marketing gimmick that I find stupid. I hope and pray the movie does exceeding well, reaches and teaches people and brings about the change that only cinema has the power to bring. ” Earlier, she had jabbed fun of the PadMan Challenge in a series of Instagram stories and said, “Always remember. Each time you feel weak, each time you feel lesser than your equals, each time you feel you’ve been made to feel lesser for no reason and that the fight has just about begun, when you feel society and the govt have not given you your due, hold up a sanitary pad and post a picture of it on Instagram. You will feel empowered. So empowered. Bye.”

From celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Aamir Khan along with Sports personalities like Ravi Shastri, PV Sindhu and Geeta Phogat have attempted the challenge. All one has to do to enter the challenge is to click a photo with sanitary pad and tag their friends to join the league. Akshay Kumar starrer is one of the most awaited movies of the year and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2018.

Here are some of the celebrities who have attempted the PadMan challenge: