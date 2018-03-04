In an upcoming episode of VH1 Inside access, Indian comedian Mallika Dua took a dig at Rishi Kapoor's sarcasm and said he lacks it. When Mallika was questioned on what would she do if she had inside access to Chintu Kapoor's Twitter handle, she added that she would just shut his Twitter account or apologise to all the people he has abused.

Popularly known as Makeup didi or Tinder aunty in the web space, Indian comedian Mallika Dua is back in the controversial radar. After gaining eyeballs for openly condemning Akshay Kumar’s PadMan challenge, Mallika has now taken a dig at veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s sarcasm. During the shoot for an upcoming episode of Vh1 Inside Access, the comedian was asked to name one Bollywood celebrity that has the best sense of humour. No points for guessing, the fan girl in Mallika said, “Shah Rukh Khan has very good sense of humour.” She further quickly added, “Rishi Kapoor lacks it!”

When the show presenter asked Mallika about what would she do if she had an Inside access to the veteran actor’s Twitter account, she added, “Leave Twitter! Like shut my account or just say sorry to all the people I abused.” We’re not quite sure how Chintu Kapoor will react to it but that was quite bold of Mallika. Reacting on the PadMan Challenge, Mallika had earlier commented, “Always remember. Each time you feel weak, each time you feel lesser than your equals, each time you feel you’ve been made to feel lesser for no reason and that the fight has just about begun, when you feel society and the govt have not given you your due, hold up a sanitary pad and post a picture of it on Instagram. You will feel empowered. So empowered. Bye.”

In response to the backlash against her comments, Mallika clarified, “ “I whole heartedly support the idea of a movie like Pad Man and the fact that it is being helmed by massive film star and will attract a huge screen audience. Because that’s the only way cinema will de-stigmatise mensuration for the masses that look at it as a hawwww thing. It’s the Instagram challenge that’s wasting pads, targeting the wrong audience and masking itself as a movement when all it is the marketing gimmick that I find stupid. I hope and pray the movie does exceeding well, reaches and teaches people and brings about the change that only cinema has the power to bring. ” On the work front, Rishi Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming light-hearted comedy film 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan.

