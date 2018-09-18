Storming the internet with her another post, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is wearing a backless gown and busy in shopping while checking out a number of elegant long coats, setting new fashion goals.

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has once again stormed the internet after she posted a sensuous video of her wearing a backless gown, on Instagram. Sharing the video, it seems that Mallika Sherawat is having a good shopping time, who is showcasing a beautiful and elegant mehndi colour long coat with edges fluffed in dark blue colours. The actress is looking excited and happy while she is selecting from a range of a fabulous collection. Sharing her happiness in her video, Mallika Sherawat wrote, “Love love love this glorious long coat.”

In another post a couple of days ago, Mallika Sherawat has posted a photo of her where she was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most auspicious festival, celebrated across the nation, especially in Maharashtra.

One of the bankable actresses in the Bollywood industry, Mallika Sherawat is also the item number queen in the entertainment industry who has given a number of hit songs in her so far career. She keeps on treating her social media fans by posting her latest photos, videos on Instagram and her accounts. Mallika Sherawat enjoys a huge following on social media platforms and it does take much of a time for her posts to get viral on social media.

In another post shared by the Murder actress, Mallika Sherawat had put out a video where she was having some quality time with her nephew.

