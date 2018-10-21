Earlier in the month, she posted a picture of her from a shoot where she could be seen donning a light pink gown in which she looks nothing less than sensational. Mallika Sherawat, who began her Hindi film career with much-talked about Khwahish, now keeps herself busy from controversies and tabloids.

Mallika Sherawat has shed the sex symbol image, here's what she has been doing lately

Bollywood sex symbol Mallika Sherawat might be out of the limelight but she keeps her fans engrossed through social media. On Sunday, the Murder actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture of her from the gym while working out. Miss Sherawat has limited her appearances on the silver screen but continues to make guest appearances at music events and concerts. And by the look of her Instagram posts, the Bollywood diva keeps her heavily busy with workouts and other gym routines.

Earlier in the month, she posted a picture of her from a shoot where she could be seen donning a light pink gown in which she looks nothing less than sensational. Mallika Sherawat, who began her Hindi film career with much-talked about Khwahish, now keeps herself busy from controversies and tabloids.

The 41-year-old actor has done major blockbuster movies like Murder, Pyar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Double Dhamaal and many more. She was last seen in 2017 Hindi movie Zeenat where she played the character of Ananta. She has done a couple of TV shows as well but has apparently failed to revive her career.

Notably, the Haryana-born diva is one of the few Indian actors who have worked in Hollywood movies. She has featured in two Chinese films and the 2005 film The Myth with Jackie Chan remains the highlight of her international career.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More