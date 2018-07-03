Mallika Sherawat on casting couch: Murder actor Mallika Sherawat in a recent interview spoke about her casting couch experience. Mallika said that she refused to compromise as she is a very headstrong woman and her self-respect and pride matters a lot to her. She said that she could not give up on herself respect to get roles in big films.

Remember when Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat grabbed all eyeballs with her seductive role in Murder? It was her bold scenes in films like Khwahish, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, among many others which made her Bollywood’s sex symbol. May it is her kissing scenes and her seductive belly dance, she has been the fantasy of many men during her time. Mallika might have done many love-making and seductive scenes on-screen, but according to the Hisss actress, she refused to compromise with directors and actors because of which she was kicked out of films.

In an exclusive interview with a wire service, Mallika revealed that she was thrown out of projects because she refused to get intimate with many actors who asked her for sexual favours off-screen. Talking about her casting couch experience, Mallika said that she could have done far more movies and better work if people in the film industry wouldn’t have to scuttle her dreams.

In a shocking statement, Mallika also revealed that filmmakers used to call her at their home at midnight. However, she further added that the reason she never spoke about her casting couch experience was that she was scared that everyone would blame her for provoking the actors and directors.

Speaking about the victim blaming mentality in our country, she said that people would have questioned her character if she would have publically spoken about her dreadful experiences.

Mallika added that all people spoke about was her kissing scenes in the films and not about her struggle and journey. She said that she suffered a lot as she was only labelled as a sex symbol in Bollywood and nothing more than that.

