Mamangam teaser: Mammootty is back and his latest Mamangam teaser says it all. from jampacked action sequences to thrilling battle sequences, the film promises an entertainment with full dose of aggressiveness and fierce act of superstar Mammootty.

Mamangam teaser: After the release of Ganagandharvan, Mammootty starrer Mamangam teaser is out and it is no less than magnificent filled with action drama sequences. The film is set in the 17 th century which is based on the tale of a warrior named Chaaverukal and his bid to overthrow the Zamorin ruler. With high-octane action sequences and jaw-dropping moments, the trailer will keep you hooked with some enthralling scenes. Expectations have been raised from this Mamoothy movie despite disappointing in his previous film Ganagandharvan. Unni Mukundan who is playing the lead role in the film will be based on India’s ancient martial arts form, kalarippayattu.

Mammootty can also be seen as a fearless warrior, who fights with the warriors single-handedly ‘urmi’, with a whip-like blade, which was a crown jewel of Kerala’s medieval arsenal.

After Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989) and Pazhassi Raja (2009), Mammootty will be performing his Kalaripayattu moves in Mamangam for the third time. Based on 1695 and it will revolve around the finale of a 280-year war between Chaaverukal and the troupes of Zamorins.

Helmed by M Padmakumar this movie has been scripted by Sajeev Pillai’s This film features Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora in the lead roles. Among others, the film features Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique will be seen.

Mamangam is slated to hit the screens by the end of this year in multiple languages. This film is directed by M. Padmakumar with a massive budget of Rs 1,000 crores and screenplay: Shankar Ramakrishnan. This film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly.

