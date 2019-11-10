Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to open the Kolkata International film festival aka KIFF, but his dropping health did not allow her. The chief Minister of Kolkata Mamta Banerjee revealed that Big B was not well since the last night.

Amitabh Bachchan is not well these days, he is suffering a lot since Karva Chauth. There was news that Amitabh Bachchan was facing liver issues and had been hospitalized for three days. Since then Big B’s health is dropping down. There are so many lined up projects that Amitabh had signed but is not able to maintain the balance because of his bad health. The recent update of Big B’s health was given by Mamta Banerjee as Amitabh Bachchan did not go to attend Kolkata International Film Festival.

Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to open the Kolkata International film festival aka KIFF, but his dropping health did not allow her. The chief Minister of Kolkata Mamta Banerjee revealed that Big B was not well since the last night, she said that Amitabh Bachchan called her and informed about his health on Friday Morning. He was upset because he was not able to meet the opening of the show. It was a big day for Kolkata Internation Festival as the fest has completed 25 years. She added that Jaya Bachchan also apologized to her and felt bad about their absence.

In the absence of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan opened the event. The actor said that he is blessed that he got the opportunity to do the opening ceremony of the big evening. He also showed his apology and concern towards Amitabh’s health. Mamta Banerjee added that every year Amitabh Bachchan grace the event with his presence and she also showed her confidence that soon he will join the grand evening.

T 3543 – .. was to be in Kolkata for KIFF ,but a medical condition put me in bed .. apologies KIFF and the passionate people of Kolkata .. i shall make up some day .. sorry pic.twitter.com/5YvIe1VCgq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

Other than Than Saurav Ganguly and celebs joined the night. Amitabh Bachchan took to his twitter and wrote that the bad health took him to bed and did not let him attend the Kolkata Film Festival. He said that will try to make it some other day. H also apologizes to the Kolkata people and team KIIF.

