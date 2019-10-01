MAMI Film Festival 2019: Jio Mami Film Festival is an eight-day film event which will begin from October 17 to October 24, 2019, is known to feature distinctive movies with the idiosyncratic concept in its 21st edition. With the ongoing conflict between Netflix and movie theatres, Netflix has made a big entry with six of its productions that will be screened.

Films which will be screened from the streaming giant in the world cinema are Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Brazilian and Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes.

Marriage Story is starred by Scarlett Johansson and Alan Alda. This has come right after a conflict between the movie-theatre owners and Netflix currently which is undergoing internationally. Netflix has refused to abide by the traditional theatrical windows.

During this eight-day event, it will unveil 190 films.

Scott Z. Burns’ The Report, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, James Gray’s Ad Astra, Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir and Ari Aster’s Midsommar are some of the listed films that are drawing attention in the world section.

The films which had been featured under Indian competition and non-competitive category have already been declared.

The films which have been selected for screening are Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose, Saurav Rai’s Nimtoh, Bhaskar Hazarika’s Aamis and Archana Phadke’s About Love.

Spotlight is a specially curated out-of-competition section. It will highlight new and exciting work from both critically acclaimed and breakthrough Indian filmmakers.

The selection list is Tanuja Chandra’s Aunty Sudha, Arati Kadav’s Cargo and Seema Bhargava Pahwa’s Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi among others. It will have their world premieres as a part of their section.

In the Rendezvous With French Cinema section, titles include By The Grace Of God, Deerskin, I Lost My Body, Wasp Network and Zombi Child.

