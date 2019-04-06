Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil will be working together in their next project. According to the reports, their next film Bilal will be a sequel of Big B, which was a super hit.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil will be sharing the screen again for their next project. According to the reports, their next film Bilal will be a sequel of Big B, which was a super hit. The film was written and directed by Amal Neerad and it was an action crime thriller. Along with Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil, Big B featured Nafisa Ali, Manoj K Jayan, Pauspathy and Bala. The reports suggest that Bilal will be of the same genre and will be loaded with stars.

Both actors, Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil, have delivered blockbuster hits like Pramani and Immanuel in past. The reports added that film Bilal will go on floor next year and makers have already discussed the script and are waiting for Mammootty’s final yes.

With Mammootty, Catherine Tresa will be playing the female lead in Bilal. The script of the film is written by Unni R and Suhas. Interestingly, Mammootty’s Madhura Raja and Fahadh Faasil’s Athiran will be clashing at the box office this month.

Mammootty’s latest film Madhura Raja is directed by Vyasakh and bankrolled by Nelson Ipe. The film is an action entertainer written by Udaykrishna starring Mammootty and Jai in the leads. Mammootty reprises his role 2010 film Raja, Pokkiri Raja even though Madhura Raja is not a sequel to that film.

The music of the film is composed by Gopi Sunder, the cinematography is done by Shaji Kumar and John Kutty has done the editing of the film. Siddique, Aju Varghese, Anna Rajan, Anusree, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bala, Bijukuttan and Manikuttan will be playing the cameo.

The makers have roped in Sunny Leone for a special song to add some spice in the film. The film costs around Rs 30 crores and expected to do great business at the box-office. The film be hitting the big screens on April 12, 2019.

