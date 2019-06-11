South actor Mammootty's next project Maamaankam is all set to release in multiple languages. The film is being made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. The film is made on the budget of Rs 50 crore and the actor will essay the role of a warrior in a historical drama film. Interestingly, the actor will be sported in different looks.

Mammootty-starrer Malayalam film Maamaankam is all set to release in multiple languages. The film is being made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Mammootty will essay the character of a warrior in a historical drama film. Not just that, the actor will be sported in different looks. The movie is made on the budget of Rs 50 crore. The production of the movie will be started with the director Sajeev Pillai weilding the megaphone.

However, due to creative differences with the producer, the noted filmmaker M Padma Kumar was replaced the filmmaker.

The movie also features Prachi Desai, Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Menon and Abhirami V Iyer in the cast. The supporting star cast features Unni Mukundan, Neeraj Madhav, Sunil Sukhada, Meghanathan and Sohan Seenulal. Presumably, Unni Mukundan will also be playing a warrior in the film.

The movie is being bankrolled by Venu Kunnampilly under the banner Kavya Films.

Maamaankam is a historical drama film based on the life of the warriors known as Chaaverukal. The warriors plotted against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them from the ruling power. Maamaankam festival celebrated during the 17th century. As per the tradition, at the occasion, warriors from different parts of the country of the Bharathapuzha come together to fight against each other to prove their superiority.

As per the latest update about this film, the extravagant sets have been errected on a location which spans over 18 acres of land. The final schedule is currently going on.

In the meantime, Mammootty-starrer Unda is slated to release on June 14.

