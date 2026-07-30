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Home > Entertainment News > Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’

Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’

Three decades after Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna became one of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers, the song has returned as Ranaji 2.0. As Mahira Sharma headlines the recreated version, original star Mamta Kulkarni has shared her candid thoughts on the remake, reflected on filming the 1995 classic, and revealed why she would never perform a song like it again.

Mamta Kulkarni reacts to Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0 (Photo: X)
Mamta Kulkarni reacts to Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 17:18 IST

The return of Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna in the form of Ranaji 2.0 has reignited nostalgia among Bollywood fans. The recreated version, featuring Mahira Sharma and choreographed by Remo D’Souza, introduces the popular track to a younger audience, but for many, the original from Karan Arjun (1995) remains impossible to replace. Now, Mamta Kulkarni, who immortalised the song more than 30 years ago, has weighed in on the remake. While she praised Mahira’s performance, the actor believes the original’s emotional connection with audiences continues to set it apart.

Mamta Kulkarni praises Mahira Sharma but says the original has a lasting legacy

Speaking to Variety India, Mamta said Mahira had done “a good job” with the recreated track but pointed out that the presentation is very different from the original. She noted that while Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna was rooted in traditional Indian costumes and choreography, Ranaji 2.0 embraces a more contemporary, Western-inspired look and dance style.

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“The earlier song is etched in people’s minds, so it immediately comes to your mind,” she said, explaining why comparisons between the two versions are inevitable.

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A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@mahirasharma)

What Mamta Kulkarni remembers about shooting the iconic song

Looking back at the making of the original track, Mamta recalled an unexpected moment during filming. She revealed that choreographer Chinni Prakash had planned several days of rehearsals, but despite learning the choreography quickly, she was surprised when the dance steps were changed on the day of the shoot. Although the last-minute changes caught her off guard, she praised the veteran choreographer and said the team completed the shoot on schedule.

Mamta also credited director Rakesh Roshan for managing the large-scale production of Karan Arjun, a film that featured an ensemble cast, elaborate dance sequences and a soundtrack that went on to become one of the biggest musical successes of the 1990s.

Released in 1995, Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri and Rakhee, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Songs such as Jai Maa Kaali, Bhangda Paale and Ek Munda Meri Umar Da remain popular even today.

Why Mamta says she won’t perform a song like ‘Ranaji’ again

The actor also opened up about the possibility of returning to Bollywood, revealing that she has been receiving acting offers and is willing to make a comeback if she finds the right script. However, Mamta said her priorities have changed over the years. Describing herself as “spiritually conscious and awakened,” she explained that she would no longer perform a song with lyrics similar to Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna.

She added that during the 1990s, her focus was entirely on perfecting the choreography, whereas today she pays equal attention to the message conveyed through a song’s lyrics.

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Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’
Tags: Mahira SharmaMamta KulkarniMamta Kulkarni on Ranaji

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Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’

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Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’

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Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’
Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’
Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’
Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Ranaji 2.0 Remake, Praises Mahira Sharma But Says The Original ‘Is Etched in People’s Minds’

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