Zareen Khan car accident: On Wednesday night a shocking incident happened, a man on the scooter died falling from his vehicle which got rammed into the car of actress Zareen Khan. The incident took place in the North Goa’s beach village of Anjuna. The scooterist was taking a U-turn when he bumped into the car of Zarine Khan. The accident took place on Wednesday night, when the man named Nitesh Goral,31, a resident of Mapusa rammed his scooter into the car before falling on the ground. He was immediately taken to the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa. The Hate Story3, Housefull 2 and Veer actress Zareen Khan was not driving the car, his driver Ali Abbas has been accused of careless driving. The police are investigating the case with CCTV footages and eye-witnesses.

