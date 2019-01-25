A man from Muzaffarnagar died on Thursday during the shooting of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh in Mussoorie. The incident took place at a five-star-hotel in Mussoorie. Informing about the same, the police said, the deceased named as Ramu, was checking the oil in the generator when his muffler got entangled in the fan of the generator. From the accident spot, he was rushed to Max Balaji hospital in Dehradun.

A 30-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar died on Thursday during the shooting of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh in Mussoorie, as per reports. The incident took place at a five-star-hotel in Mussoorie when the deceased named as Ramu, was checking the oil in the generator when his muffler got entangled in the fan of the generator. He was rushed to Max Balaji hospital in Dehradun where he was declared brought dead. His family members have been informed about the incident, as per reports. However, the hotel authorities have denied the occurrence of any other incident. Shahid Kapoor also hasn’t reacted yet on the same.

Opposite to Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga, the film is slated to release on June 21 this year. The movie is jointly produced Cine1 Studios and T-Series. It is a Hindi remake of Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was released on September 21, 2018. It is made on the budget of Rs 49 crores. The movie collected Rs. 66.24 crores at the domestic box office.

