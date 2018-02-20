Actor Sumeet Raghavan's wife Chinmayee Surve had to face a rather disturbing incident. Chinmayee was out for some work in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai, when a man in a white BMW, masturbated in front of her and fled the spot before she could react. Enraged by the whole incident, Sumeet took to Twitter to report this incident. Mumbai Police has successfully tracked down and captured the man.

Actor Sumeet Raghavan’s wife Chinmayee Surve had to face a rather disturbing incident in the streets of Mumbai yesterday. Chinmayee was out for some work in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai, when a man in a white BMW, masturbated in front of her and fled the spot before she could catch hold of him. However, she noted down the last digits of the car. Enraged by the whole incident, Sumeet took to Twitter to report this incident. He wrote,”A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits0@MumbaiPolice.”

To which the Mumbai police was quick to reply. They even caught hold of the offender in absolutely no time. The actor confirmed the news via a tweet.Thanking the Mumbai Police, he wrote,”After lodging the F.I.R at 4.15pm, the cops have nabbed the bastard in 2 hrs flat. Hats off @MumbaiPolice gratitude and respect. #VileParlePoliceStation and the concerned officers #Salute ♥ God forbid if at all such things happen, please go to the cops. Don’t suffer. Speak up.” ALSO READ: Manikya Malaraya Puvi song row: Priya Prakash Varrier, director move SC; seek stay on FIR

A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits@MumbaiPolice — Sumeet (@sumrag) February 19, 2018 After lodging the F.I.R at 4.15pm,the cops have nabbed the bastard in 2 hrs flat.. Hats off @MumbaiPolice gratitude and respect. #VileParlePoliceStation and the concerned officers #Salute ♥

God forbid if at all such things happen,please go to the cops. Don't suffer. Speak up. — Sumeet (@sumrag) February 19, 2018

ALSO READ: Babul Supriyo wants Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice removed from Welcome to New York; demands ban on Pakistani singers

The incident had left him enraged and shocked, talking to a leading daily, Sumeet said, “It’s so shocking that miscreants are up for something so disgusting in broad daylight. I was at home when my wife called me frantically. Being responsible citizens we reached out to the authorities, and filed an official complaint at the local police station and also the traffic department. We are really hopeful the culprit will be caught soon.”