Actor Sumeet Raghavan’s wife Chinmayee Surve had to face a rather disturbing incident in the streets of Mumbai yesterday. Chinmayee was out for some work in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai, when a man in a white BMW, masturbated in front of her and fled the spot before she could catch hold of him. However, she noted down the last digits of the car. Enraged by the whole incident, Sumeet took to Twitter to report this incident. He wrote,”A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits0@MumbaiPolice.”
After lodging the F.I.R at 4.15pm,the cops have nabbed the bastard in 2 hrs flat.. Hats off @MumbaiPolice gratitude and respect. #VileParlePoliceStation and the concerned officers #Salute ♥
God forbid if at all such things happen,please go to the cops. Don't suffer. Speak up.
The incident had left him enraged and shocked, talking to a leading daily, Sumeet said, “It’s so shocking that miscreants are up for something so disgusting in broad daylight. I was at home when my wife called me frantically. Being responsible citizens we reached out to the authorities, and filed an official complaint at the local police station and also the traffic department. We are really hopeful the culprit will be caught soon.”