Man vs Wild: Akshay Kumar recently took to his twitter handle to share his excitement to watch Prime Minister Modi on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls tonight on the popular discovery channel.

Man vs Wild: Ahead of the airing of PM Modi with bear Grylls episode the fans and celebrities are already very excited to see the much-awaited episode of Man vs Wild which has been creating a buzz around the industry from a long time. To make the announcement of the episode airing today, Narendra Modi tweeted- What is better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of mother nature to throw light on environmental consideration climate change. Join us today at 9 pm tonight.

To share the excitement over the airing of the episode tonight, many Bollywood celebrities shared tweets and encouraged fans and netizens to watch the Man Vs Wild season 8-PM Modi episode. National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar too shared a tweet where he wrote- Besides Man vs Wild being a unique show high on Aderaline and adventure, it will shed light to the pressing issues of climate change and will show ways to protect our planet. Furthermore, he said that he is looking forward to watching PM Narendra Modi tonight at the discovery channel.

Not only Akshay Kumar but Ajay Devgn too retweeted Narendra Mod’s tweet and said ‘call of the day.’ Among many big celebrities who have earlier featured on the show are actresses Kate Winslet of Titanic and Prety Woman actress Julia Roberts, tennis player and Wimbledon winner Roger Federer, basketball star Michael B Jordan, President Barack Obama and now another celebrity joining the bandwagon is PM Narendra Modi.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji on Man Vs Wild with @BearGrylls tonight at 9 pm on @DiscoveryIN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2019

Man Vs wild is a survival television series featuring Bear Grylls who fights all odds to stay alive in severe wild conditions. The first-ever episode of Man Vs Wild went live on June 2, 2009, about a decade back and now in 2019 the season 8 of the Man Vs Wild series is set to air tonight.

