Man vs Wild: Prime Minister Modi has left no stone unturned, it doesn't matter what the concern is all about, PM can sort out every problem. Today PM is going to feature in Bear Grylls Man vs Wild and delivering a message of environmental conservation.

Man vs Wild: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to feature in Bear Grylls show Man vs Wild. The show is going to telecast tonight at 9 PM in almost 180 countries on Discovery. PM Narendra Modi has tweeted for and asked everybody to watch the episode and wrote, there is nothing that can be better than the dense green jungles of India, he requested everyone to join the show. It has been dragging the need for environmental conservation and climate change into highlights.

After PM made an official tweet for today’s show, celebrities couldn’t control themselves, they showed their excitement about the show and wished luck to PM on twitter, Bear Grylls also added to PM’s tweet and asked fans to watch his journey with PM Modi. Here are following tweeter reactions that are given by B-town celebs.

Akshay Kumar enthusiastically replied and said, apart from the adventure and adrenalin the show will focus on the environmental issues like climatic change and how we can protect the planet.

Anil Kapoor wrote, he is the great man, he set great things and this is going to be a great mission. He can’t wait to watch this episode.

Ajay Devgn also reacted to his post and say it a call of the day. Bollywood director Karan Johar wrote on PM’s post that it is a strong message from an honorable PM Narendra Modi, he added that people need to contribute in environmental conservation. He also thanked the PM for his endeavors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the personalities who is not ruling the Indian government but he has fans in all over the world, he has changed the picture of India in foreign estates and makes it one of the strengthened country. So tighten up your seat belts and get ready to watch the adventurous episode with PM Modi and Bear Grylls.

