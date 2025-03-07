Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey, starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. A heartwarming mix of comedy and emotions, it's perfect for family viewing.

The wait is finally over for movie lovers! The much-anticipated Telugu romantic comedy Manamey, featuring the charismatic Sharwanand, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A Feel-Good Family Drama

Directed by Sriram Adittya, Manamey made its theatrical debut on June 7, 2024, and received mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. However, its engaging storyline and family-friendly appeal have made it a perfect pick for OTT streaming, drawing renewed attention from viewers. The film offers a delightful blend of humor, heartwarming emotions, and lighthearted moments, making it an excellent choice for family movie nights.

Sharwanand’s Captivating Performance

Sharwanand, fondly known as Sharwa, delivers a standout performance as Vikram, a carefree young man studying for his master’s degree in the UK. His comedic timing and effortless charm elevate the film’s appeal. The story takes an emotional turn when Vikram learns that his close friend Anurag and his wife have tragically passed away in an accident, leaving behind their son, Kushi. Determined to take responsibility, Vikram returns to India to care for the child.

A Heartfelt Storyline with Stellar Chemistry

Krithi Shetty shines as Subhadra, a close friend of Kushi’s late mother, who finds herself in a similar situation. As Vikram and Subhadra navigate the challenges of raising Kushi, their bond deepens, giving the story an emotional and romantic essence. Their chemistry brings warmth to the narrative, making Manamey a relatable and engaging watch.

Standout Music and Production Excellence

The film’s music, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, was a massive hit even before the theatrical release, and it continues to resonate with fans. The soulful and catchy soundtrack plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall movie experience.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Manamey features top-tier production quality. Cinematographers Vishnu Sarma and Gnana Shekar VS have beautifully captured the film’s vibrant and emotional essence, adding to its visual appeal.

Where to Watch Manamey

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Announcing its digital release, Prime Video shared a trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Beautiful memories are a treasure for every parent! 😍Relive those heartfelt moments with #Manamey, streaming from March 7th, 12:00 AM on @primevideoin 🌟✨.”

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Manamey boasts a talented ensemble cast, including:

Sharwanand as Vikram

as Vikram Krithi Shetty as Subhadra

as Subhadra Vikram Aditya as Kushi

as Kushi Vennela Kishore as Doctor

as Doctor Seerat Kapoor as Tanya

as Tanya Thrigun as Anurag

as Anurag Tulasi as Vikram’s mother

as Vikram’s mother Rahul Ramakrishna as Vikram’s friend

as Vikram’s friend Shiva Kandukuri as Karthik

The film is written and directed by Sriram Adittya and produced under the Ramsey Studios Production and People Media Factory banners by Vivek Kuchibhotla and TG Vishwa Prasad.

Why Manamey is a Must-Watch

With its lighthearted humor, emotional depth, and a compelling storyline, Manamey offers wholesome entertainment for all age groups. Whether you missed it in theatres or want to relive the experience, now is the perfect time to stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

