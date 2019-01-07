Manasi Naik is one of the popular actors of the regional film industry who is well-recognized for her work in Marathi movies. The hot and sexy latke jhatke of Manasi Naik can drive anyone crazy. The actor shot to fame with her role in the film Murder Mestri and her superb performance in Marathi hit song Baghtoi Rikshawala.

The hottie of Marathi film industry, Manasi Naik debuted in the year 2007 with the movie Jabardast and since then she never looked back. Manasi also left an impression on people when she acted in a few episodes of television daily soap Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

The diva sets the internet on fire with her sizzling photos. Being an avid social media user, Manasi Naik keeps on posting astonishing photos of her, leaving fans awestruck. The stunning Instagram timelines of Manasi has made her achieve more than 647k followers on Instagram.

For those who have not taken a sneak peek at her gorgeous photos, here are the 30 hot and sexy photos of the diva, take a look!

