Hot and beautiful Manasi Naik is known as the "Dancing Queen" of the Marathi TV industry. Manasi Naik is also one of the leading actresses of the Marathi Movie industry. She has been featured in many Marathi movies and serials. Hot and sexy Manasi Naik is recently in buzz for uploading her bold and hot photo on the Instagram. She is was currently seen dancing on screen with the comedy legend Johnny Lever in a Marathi comedy show. Here are some most beautiful, hot and sexy photos of Manasi Naik.

Manasi Naik is one of the hottest leading actresses of the Marathi movie industry. She is a very talented actress and also a model by profession.Manasi started her career in modelling when she was in her college. She then jumps into the Marathi Movie industry after her success into the modelling career. She began her acting career in the movie”Jabardast” in 2007AD which was directed by the famous Marathi director Mahesh Kothari. She got fame and become a famous face in the Marathi movie after her dance performance in the Marathi song “Baghtoi Rikhawala”. Then the hot actress continued her journey towards fame. She got offered in many Marathi movies and serials. The bold actress Manasi Naik acted in many movies and serials which got a successful hit on the box office collection and she also got many awards for her acting. Manasi Naik did her notable performance in the movies like “Murder Mestri” and “Baghtoi Rikshawala”.

She is a very good dancer as well she has performed in many item songs. Manasi was recently in the limelight after she posted her bold and sexy photo in a bikini. She is very much active in the social media and her photo was uploaded to her Instagram account.Soon she will be seen performing a dance on the song “Bai Vadyavar Ya” in the upcoming Marathi comedy movie “Jalsa”. She was recently spotted on the set of a comedy show dancing along with Johnny Lever.

Manasi Naik steamy hot in her off shoulder dress

Sexy Manasi Naik sizzling hot in golden shimmery bikini

Manasi Naik absolutly stunning in Indian Bridal look

Manasi Naik tantalizing in her shiny crystal dress

HOT Manasi Naik stunning in the red attire

Manasi Naik million dollar smile will leave you speechless

Manasi Naik alluring in her traditional pallu

Bold Manasi Naik ready to tease you with her swag

Manasi Naik enchanting in her holiday photos

Manasi Naik ravishing look in green shimmery slinky gown