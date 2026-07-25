Manav Kaul Joins Mumbai’s NEET Protest, Hands Out Water To Students, Tells Reporters: ‘They Are Important’

As demonstrations over the alleged NEET examination irregularities continue to spread across India, actor and writer Manav Kaul has emerged as one of the latest film personalities to join protesters on the ground. Instead of delivering a speech or addressing cameras, Kaul spent time among students at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, quietly distributing water bottles to those participating in the demonstration. Videos of the actor carrying cartons of water and interacting with students soon circulated widely on social media, with many praising his understated approach.

‘They are important’: Manav shifts focus to students

One of the most widely shared moments from the protest showed journalists approaching Kaul for a comment. Rather than speaking himself, the actor reportedly encouraged reporters to interview the students instead.

“They are important,” he said, gesturing towards the protesters and stepping aside to let their voices take centre stage.

The gesture struck a chord online, with several users applauding Kaul for ensuring the spotlight remained on the students and their demands rather than on celebrity participation.

Mumbai protest draws public figures and thousands of supporters

The demonstration formed part of a larger protest held at Shivaji Park, where thousands gathered demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and broader reforms in the examination system. Participants carried the national flag along with portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, while calling for action against those responsible.

Several public figures, including Atul Kulkarni, Arjun Mathur, Kritika Kamra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and comedian Kunal Kamra, were also seen attending the gathering.

Why the protests continue

The protests began over allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination and have since evolved into a nationwide movement demanding greater transparency and accountability in India’s education system. Demonstrations intensified after the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi, where clashes between protesters and police drew widespread attention.

Since then, students, parents and supporters have continued to gather in cities across the country, calling for reforms, justice for affected aspirants and action over the alleged examination scandal.

Manav Kaul’s appearance at the Mumbai protest has added another prominent voice to the growing list of artists publicly backing the student-led movement, but his decision to step away from the cameras ensured that the focus remained where he believed it belonged—on the students themselves.