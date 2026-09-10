Mandaadi Movie Review: Soori Shines In A Gritty Boat-Racing Drama, But Does The Story Keep Up?

Mandaadi Movie Review: Soori returns to the big screen with Mandaadi, a Tamil sports-action drama that takes audiences into the relatively unexplored world of traditional sailboat racing. Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film also stars Suhas, Mahima Nambiar and Sathyaraj, with GV Prakash Kumar handling the music.

The early response to Mandaadi has largely praised its performances, boat-racing sequences, cinematography and background score. At the same time, some viewers have pointed out predictable conflicts, a slower flashback portion and uneven drama as its major weaknesses. What seems clear is that Mandaadi works best when it is out at sea.

Mandaadi Movie Review: What Is The Story About?

The film is set against the backdrop of traditional sailboat racing and follows Muthukaali, played by Soori, a fisherman whose life is deeply connected to the sea. A bitter rivalry develops between opposing groups, with personal enmity, local politics and sporting pride all becoming part of the conflict.

The story uses boat racing not merely as a visual attraction but as an important part of the community’s identity. That fresh setting gives Mandaadi an immediate advantage because the sport itself has rarely been explored on this scale in Tamil cinema.

Mandaadi Movie Review: How Is Soori’s Performance?

Soori is among the biggest strengths of the film. After establishing himself in more serious lead roles, he gets another character here that allows him to combine raw physicality with emotion.

As Muthukaali, he looks convincing both as a fisherman and as someone who has spent years navigating these waters. His transformation into a more mass-oriented leading man also appears to work without completely losing the grounded quality associated with his recent performances. Early viewers have particularly praised his intensity during the major boat-racing and action portions.

Mandaadi Movie Review: Does Suhas Work As The Antagonist?

Suhas makes a strong impression opposite Soori. Playing a rival in the central conflict, he brings enough aggression and screen presence to make the confrontation believable.

The clash between Soori and Suhas provides much of the film’s dramatic energy, especially during the action-heavy portions. For Suhas, Mandaadi also marks an important step into Tamil cinema, and the early response suggests that he manages to hold his own against the lead actor.

Mandaadi Movie Review: Are The Boat-Racing Scenes Worth The Hype?

This is where the film really comes alive. The sailboat-racing sequences are easily among Mandaadi’s biggest attractions, with SR Kathir’s cinematography capturing the scale and danger of the sea.

The final stretch, in particular, has been singled out by several early viewers for its staging, action choreography and visual impact. The effort required to shoot complicated sequences on water is visible on screen, and the boat-racing portions give the film a theatrical quality that distinguishes it from a conventional village-action drama. The climax appears to be the film’s strongest stretch.

Mandaadi Movie Review: How Does GV Prakash Kumar’s Music Work?

GV Prakash Kumar’s background score adds considerable energy to the film. His music works particularly well during the sea sequences, action blocks and emotional moments, helping elevate scenes that could otherwise have felt familiar.

Several early reactions have described the BGM as one of the film’s major technical strengths. Combined with the sound design and cinematography, it makes the racing sequences much more immersive.

Mandaadi Movie Review: Where Does The Film Slow Down?

Despite its fresh setting, Mandaadi does not completely escape familiar sports-drama problems. The biggest issue appears to be predictability.

Once the rivalry and central conflict are established, some of the character arcs and emotional developments become relatively easy to anticipate. The flashback portions in the second half also slow the film down, particularly after a more energetic first half.

Some viewers have additionally felt that the dramatic writing between the major action blocks is not as strong as the technical filmmaking around them. That creates an uneven experience: the sea sequences are exciting, while portions on land occasionally struggle to maintain the same momentum.

Mandaadi Movie Review: Does The Technical Side Save The Film?

To a large extent, yes. The cinematography, sound design, action choreography and background score help Mandaadi rise above its more conventional storytelling.

The film also deserves credit simply for attempting a sports-action drama around sailboat racing rather than choosing a more familiar sporting backdrop. The CGI-heavy moments do not always look completely seamless, but the ambition behind the larger sequences is difficult to miss.

Mandaadi Movie Review: Is It Worth Watching In Theatres?

If you are looking for a sports drama with a different setting, Mandaadi is worth considering on the big screen. Soori delivers another committed performance, Suhas makes an effective rival, and the boat-racing portions provide the film with genuinely fresh theatrical moments. The predictable writing and slower portions prevent it from becoming an exceptional sports drama, but the performances and technical execution keep it engaging enough.

Verdict: Mandaadi is an ambitious and visually striking sports-action drama that works best during its sea sequences. The storytelling may be familiar, but Soori, Suhas and the spectacular boat-racing climax make it a solid theatrical watch.

Rating: 3.5/5

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