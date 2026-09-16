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Home > Entertainment News > Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

Veteran actress Mandakini has revisited the controversial photograph of her with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, saying she had travelled to Dubai for a show before attending a cricket match where the picture was taken. The actress said the controversy caused significant damage to her film career.

Mandakini Finally Opens Up On Her Viral Dawood Ibrahim Photo
Mandakini Finally Opens Up On Her Viral Dawood Ibrahim Photo

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 20:38 IST

Veteran actress Mandakini has once again addressed one of the most controversial chapters of her Bollywood career. Decades after a photograph of her with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim at a cricket match sparked intense speculation, the Ram Teri Ganga Maili star has clarified that she was not invited by Dawood and had travelled to Dubai for a professional show.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mandakini said she had attended a cricket match after her show in Dubai and did not realise at the time that the photograph would later become the centre of such widespread discussion.

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Mandakini Says She Was In Dubai For A Show

Explaining the circumstances behind the photograph, Mandakini said artists meet a large number of people and cannot always control how those interactions are later portrayed. “Jo bhi log likhna chahe, jo bhi bolna chahe, we don’t have control over it. Ek artist ko hazaron log milte hain aur hum sabke liye barabar hai,” she said, adding that she had gone to Dubai for a show before attending the match.

Mandakini also firmly stated, “No, I was not invited by Dawood.” She said she did not realise the moment’s significance when the photograph was taken.

‘The Controversy Did A Lot Of Damage’

The photograph, which emerged in the 1990s, fuelled speculation about Mandakini’s alleged association with Dawood. The actress has previously denied the rumours, and in her latest interview, said the controversy had a lasting impact on her career. “The controversy did a lot of damage. Later, I learned that you need a team to handle all these things. I denied the rumours everywhere,” she said.

While reports over the years have linked the actress to Dawood, the photograph itself has been the basis of much of the speculation. Mandakini’s latest comments offer her account of how the picture came about, rather than confirming the claims that circulated it.

From ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ To 75-Plus Films

Mandakini shot to fame with Raj Kapoor’s 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, in which she played the lead role of Ganga opposite Rajiv Kapoor. The film became a major success and turned her into one of the most recognisable faces of Hindi cinema in the 1980s.

She went on to appear in more than 75 films, sharing the screen with actors including Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda. Mandakini eventually stepped away from Bollywood in the 1990s, later making occasional appearances and discussing her career and experiences in interviews.

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Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?
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Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

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Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?
Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?
Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?
Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?
Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

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