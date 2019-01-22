Iranian actress Mandana Karimi, who became a household name after she participated in the 10th season of reality Bigg Boss which is one of the most popular TV reality shows has been killing it on Instagram with her hot and sexy bikini photos.

Her expressions and poses are just too hot to handle

Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi, who is an Iranian origin actress currently based in Mumbai, is an Instagram bombshell and her steamy and sexy pictures are just so hot that they will set the screen on fire! She has the perfect body, sexy curves and a figure which is to die for! Mandana Karimi shot to fame after she participated in the ninth season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss which is known to be one of the most controversial reality shows of all times. Mandana Karimi emerged as the first runner-up on the show which was won by Prince Narula.

Mandana has featured in many Bollywood films such as Roy in which she made a special appearance and has starred in other films such as Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Xuanzang, among many others. She also starred in popular television show Ishqbaaaz. Mandana Karimi is a social media star and Internet sensation. The model-turned-actor shared a sexy bikini photo on her official Instagram account on Tuesday morning and the photo has been setting the Internet on fire!

In one of the photos, we see Mandana Karimi dressed in a sexy black crop top with hot green shorts and sexy sunglasses.

In the other photo, we see Mandana Karimi in a sexy peach and white bikini with a stylish hat. Her expressions and poses are just too hot to handle! She is one of the most sensational social media personalities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More