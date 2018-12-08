Model cum Tv actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi is a sight for lazy heads during this chilling winter. Everybody slags every now and then when it comes to exercise but when it comes to exercise in winters, it becomes more often.

Model cum Tv actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi is a sight for lazy heads during this chilling winter. Everybody lags every now and then and when it comes to exercise in winters, it becomes more often. However, Mandana Karimi, who always let her fans know what she’s up to, is now also becoming more of a motivational diva! Mandana was the favourite one among Bigg Boss contestants and now she’s slaying it on the social media as well.

Now talking about her latest post, Mandana is seen going full throttle on fitness. It’s a known fact that she loves to hit the gym but till now, she hadn’t shared her actually doing some weights. Donning white gym-wear, Mandana can be seen flaunting her curves the right way.

Earlier, she had shared a picture of her wherein she was looking absolutely stunning. She donned a nude shade bikini on a beautiful beach, and not only gave her fans the hotness goals but also tempted many to go for a lit vacation like her.

This is not the first time, she’s left her fans in awe with her Instagram posts, worth mentioning is that she has more than a 599k followers.

Karimi shot to fame from her controversial yet entertaining stint on the reality show Big Boss. She appeared in season 9 of the show where she bagged a massive popularity. Although, many people say she has gone through a major transformation since the time the Salman Khan starrer show got over.

