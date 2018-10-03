Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi, who is currently seen in the show Ishqbaaz, is leaving no stone unturned to charm her fans and followers with her sensational looks. Draped in a blue towel, Mandana is looking uber-hot in her seductive and sensuous avatar. Being a social media sensation, Mandana never shies away from sharing her bikini photos online that end up mesmerising everyone.

Rose to fame with her spectacular stint in Bigg Boss 9, Mandana Karimi is leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn as she makes a comeback on Indian television with the show Ishqbaaz. Along with her acting chops, the beautiful lady is garnering compliments for her stunning looks, that are a rage on social media. Charming everyone with her striking features, Mandana took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

Draped in just a blue towel, Mandana is mesmerising one and all with her seductive expressions in the photo. As she stands in front of a mirror, her sexy collarbones and glowing skin is adding oomph to the photo, taking the hotness metre to another level. Needless to say, the diva is proving that she is one of the hottest women in the telly world, giving her competitors a run for their money.

Sharing the photo with her followers, Mandana wrote that happiness is when one is able to take the mirror. After she shared the photo, it garnered over 18,513 likes along with tons of compliments. Along with her fans, Television actor Karan Tacker left a cute compliment on the photo stating that Mandana’s this photo will spread happiness in the world.

Check out Mandana Karimi’s photos that soars temperatures on social media:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More