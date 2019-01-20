Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Iranian model Mandana Karimi, known for her active participation in fitness, once again surprised her fans and followers, when she uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a really secy leotard. This is not the first time the diva has stunned her fans, she is popular for posting immensely on social media.

Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Bigg Bosss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi baffled once again her fans and followers after she uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page. In the photo, the hottie was seen wearing a very sexy red leotard. While he makeup was subtle with glossy lip shade an smokey eyes, her short hair and silver dangles added more classiness to the amazing look.

The best part of the photo was the background, which was though blank but came into contrast with her attire and added more brightness to the photo. The credit also goes to the photographer, who captured this hottie in the most appropriate way and with some really perfect lights.

The diva is although famous for her participation in Salman Khan’s TV show titled Bigg Boss season 9, not everybody knows that she also appeared in a film called Bhaag Johnny. After working as a full-time model, she participated immensely in the TV and well as film industry.

To all those who know less about Mandana’s personal life, she hails from Iran and was born into a Muslim family of a very mixed ethnicity. Her father is an Iranian on the other hand her mother is a Sunni Muslim.

She was born and raised in Iran, Tehran. On the work front, this hottie has collaborated in big TV commercials with the King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan, the Bollywood Queen Kareena Kapoor and her husband Sai Ali Khan as well.

She also appeared as a guest in a film named Roy. Her most steamy performance was visible in a sex comedy drama titled Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

