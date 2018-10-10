Iranian Model Mandana Karimi once again set the social media in a tizzy when she posted her beach photo on Wednesday, October 10. In the picture, the hottie was seen wearing a very classy light brown bikini. She is quite popular for posting her intense workout video on Instagram.

Model, actor Mandana Karimi once again set the social media in a tizzy when she uploaded her beach photo on Wednesday, October 10. In the picture, the hottie was seen wearing a very classy light brown bikini. The picture depicts that the hottie has been working on her body immensely and will definitely give you fitness goals!

She was lately not in news as the hottie was going through a leg injury, media reports say that she was keen to work now as she has recovered. The hottie also affirmed that is she gearing up to work hard for her upcoming film. The diva’s carefree attitude was visible in one of the photo captions, which read, “Life’s a beach,and I’m just playing in the sand…? #sandbaby ?”

Besides films, the hottie also wants to inspire underprivileged kids to play football. Recently she hired some professional coaches for kids to teach the sport. Yes! the hottie is a football fanatic!

Mandana Karimi, born as Manizhe Karimi is of an Iranian, Indian model, who came to light after her active participation in Salman Khan’s popular reality show Television show Bigg Boss 9.

