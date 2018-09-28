The stunning and bold Bigg Boss contestant 9 Mandana Karimi melted many hearts on social media after she posted a bikini video on her official Instagram page. here is no denying that the hottie is looking drop dead gorgeous in almost all of her pictures.

She is the best example of strength and perseverance

The stunning and bold Bigg Boss contestant 9 Mandana Karimi melted many hearts on social media after she posted a bikini video on her official Instagram page. The diva has currently under makeover and has lost oodles of weight. Just like many Bollywood celebrities, she also uploads her intense workout videos and pictures immensely. The diva is known as a fitness freak. However, after her massive transformation, she has received a mixed response. Some of her followers have expressed criticism, while others have applauded her.

She also hogged headlines after she filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta. While on the work front, the Iranian model-turned-actor is currently shooting for a TV soap titled Ishqbaaz. The diva participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss and worked in films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles.

The actor was out of the limelight for some time due to her leg injury. But after the separating from her husband are recovering from her injury, she posted some really stunning pictures on her Instagram.

She was recently spotted in an orange swimsuit in one of the photos. There is no denying that the hottie is looking drop dead gorgeous in almost all of her pictures. She is the best example of strength and perseverance.

