Iranian actress and Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi's latest photograph has raised the temperature on the internet. She has shared the photograph on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen wearing a swimwear. Well, we think she looks hot. Check out the photo.

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandini Karimi’s hot photographs have always raised the temperature on the Internet. Sharing a photograph on her Instagram, the Iranian model-turned-actor Mandana Karimi has again set the internet on fire. In the photograph, she is seen flaunting her black swimwear near a poolside. She is apparently shooting for TV serial Ishqbaaz and describing the day’s weather, which is cloudy.

The photograph has already received 10,703 likes within one hour. Mandana looks extremely hot in her swimwear. As soon as she uploaded the photograph on Instagram, her comments section was bombarded with praises.

Various other photographs of Mandana that are surfacing on the internet. Take a look.

She recently made headlines after she filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta after five months of their marriage. In her previous complaint in July, Mandana had demanded Rs. 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and Rs.2 crore as compensation for the trauma and agony caused, and loss of career and business.

Sharing an emotional letter on Instagram, Manda Karimi wrote about 3 years ago, she was in quite a good place. She met someone, at a time in her life when she thought that a bit of her heart could never be stirred again. But then, that love had gone away. Rather, the object of it had gone away. Love itself had been more stubborn. She had thought he had died. Or been killed, or had in prison, but no idea he had just left.

However, later she withdrew her complaint from the police station claiming that she wanted to stay with her husband and that’s how she would have communicated with Gaurav Gupta.

On the work front, Mandana participated in the reality show Bigg Boss and worked in films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles.

