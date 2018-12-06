Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Iranian model, actress Mandana Karimi uploaded a few photos on her official Instagram page recently, in which she was seen in a really beautiful light-green coloured outfit, that she wore for a photoshoot of FABLOOK magazine.

Mandana Karimi FABLOOK magazine photoshoot: Iranian model, actress Mandana Karimi uploaded a few photos lately on her official Instagram page. The fitness freak was seen in a really beautiful light-green coloured outfit, that she wore for a photoshoot for the FABLOOK magazine. Her fabulous look was styled by Sanya Khurana and her makeup and hair were done by Bhumika Bahri and Arvind Sharma respectively.

The beautiful photos were captured by ace photographer Shivam Dua and she wore the quintessential outfit, which was designed by Vidhi & Saurabh. The diva was seen in a light-greenish lehenga. The photo looked more than beautiful with white flowers in the background. And her subtle makeup with the light-weighted outfit was more than enough to avoid Monday blues!

The other lehenga seemed more interesting and shimmery as it had heavy golden, silver work on its skirt. To complete the look, her stylist Sanya Khurana choose silver dangles for her to keep it simple and yet elegant.

Another important factor that contributed to Mandana’s photoshoot was again the white flower background. It added light, positivity and beauty to it. Also, her expression in the photo was appealing than the former one.

The Bigg Boss season 9 contestant is famous for her workout photos and videos on Instagram. In many of her posts, she has shared innumerable photos, videos, that might make you hit the gym!

