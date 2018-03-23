The Iranian actress born to an Iranian father and Indian mother grew up in Iran and started her career as an air hostess, later she joined the modeling industry where she got many  International modeling contracts.She came to Mumbai as part of her modeling contract then she decided to shit in Mumbai and try her luck in acting. She appeared to din many Indian commercials with many big Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan. Later, she was cast as a lead actress in the Hindi movie Bhaag Johnny.

The hot actress-Model couldn’t get success in the movie industry, she showed up in cameo roles in other movies like “Kya Cool Hain Hum” etc. She got popularity after she entered in the TV Reality show “Bigg Boss season 9”. The actress was in buzz after she filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta. The couple split only after 5 months of their marriage. The actress is currently busy working on her new movie projects.

Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mandana Karimi:

Sexy Mandana Karimi  showing her henaah  tattoos

Mandana Karimi seduces with her steamy hot avatar

 Hot Mandana Karimi dresses the blue in the best way

Mandana Karimi dazzles in the diamond

Captivating Mandana Karimi love for sports 

Mandana Karimi beguiling in the beautiful dress

Mandana Karimi giving us the denim  goals styles the denim crop top

Seductive Mandana Karimi poses steamy hot

Mandana Karimi sexy back will make you day dream

Beautiful Mandana Karimi looks absolutely stunning   

🐶

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

New work with @taras84 and @sitalmakeup wearing @demebygabriella 🦄

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

Be AWSOME today #throwback 💋🦋

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

Take me back 🦋💦💙 #goa🌴

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App