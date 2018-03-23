The Iranian actress born to an Iranian father and Indian mother grew up in Iran and started her career as an air hostess, later she joined the modeling industry where she got many International modeling contracts.She came to Mumbai as part of her modeling contract then she decided to shit in Mumbai and try her luck in acting. She appeared to din many Indian commercials with many big Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan. Later, she was cast as a lead actress in the Hindi movie Bhaag Johnny.
The hot actress-Model couldn’t get success in the movie industry, she showed up in cameo roles in other movies like “Kya Cool Hain Hum” etc. She got popularity after she entered in the TV Reality show “Bigg Boss season 9”. The actress was in buzz after she filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta. The couple split only after 5 months of their marriage. The actress is currently busy working on her new movie projects.
Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mandana Karimi:
Sexy Mandana Karimi showing her henaah tattoos
Mandana Karimi seduces with her steamy hot avatar
Hot Mandana Karimi dresses the blue in the best way
Mandana Karimi dazzles in the diamond
Captivating Mandana Karimi love for sports
Mandana Karimi beguiling in the beautiful dress
Mandana Karimi giving us the denim goals styles the denim crop top
Seductive Mandana Karimi poses steamy hot
Mandana Karimi sexy back will make you day dream
Beautiful Mandana Karimi looks absolutely stunning
#Repost @viralbhayani (@get_repost) ・・・ Good to see her back in action after keeping a low profile for few months #mandanakarimi #bollywood #style #fashion #instastyle #celebrityfashion #instacool #photographer #mumbai #instastyle @viralbhayani It's good to be back 🙂🌸 Thank you @joya_by_cineyug @shazamorani and the entire team had a wonderful time yesterday ❤️
