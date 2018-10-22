Mandana Karimi photos: Bigg Boss 9 fame beauty Mandana Karimi has hit back at trolls by posting yet another gorgeous photo in a bikini. In the photo, Mandana can be seen looking ethereal as she soaks under the sun in a black bikini. Mandana's sun-kissed photo photo has received more than 20K likes so far.

The photo has received more than 20K likes so far

Mandana Karimi photos: Rose to fame with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in season 9, Mandana Karimi has time and again faced ire of trolls on social media for flaunting her bikini body. Giving no heed to the nasty comments in the comment section, the diva took to her official Instagram account on October 21 to share another pretty photo in a bikini. Donning a black strapless bikini, Mandana can be seen clicking a stunning sun-kissed selfie at a beach.

With the perfect sun-kissed glow and tiny water droplets shining on her skin, the diva looks absolutely mesmerising in the photo. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Mandana stated that she is very excited for all the good things that are in store for her. The photo has received more than 20K likes so far.

Speaking about the negativity in the comment section, Mandana had earlier told a leading daily that she posts a photo and leave it at that since it is not a big deal. But things do get nasty when social media users post mean comments. She added that surprisingly, a lot of comments are posted by girls.

Commenting on the same, she said that she feels bad that some people can be so narrow-minded. Wearing a bikini is her choice and nobody should be judged on what they like to wear. She added that trolling will not stop her from wearing a bikini and being herself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More