Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Model, Tv star Mandana Karimi lately uploaded a few workout videos. in which she was seen doing some really intense exercises.

Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Model, Tv star Mandana Karimi is surely a sight for all those lazy heads in the town. The hottie lately uploaded a number of videos on her official Instagram. In the video, she was seen doing some really tough exercises and surely these videos are inevitable, in case you want to be fit and healthy. Coming back to her photos, the Iranian model is seen going full throttle on fitness.

Recently the diva hit a couple of headlines after she transformed massively, the diva is popular for her intense workout videos and photos. Surely, the diva is an inspiration for many.

Recently the cutie also shared some really cute photos celebrating Christmas with her dogs. The adorable photos were shared on her official Instagram page, which garnered a lot of comments and likes.

Just like other stars, Mandana likes to keep her fans and followers updated. Perhaps that’s why she is too active on social media.

Mandana gained stardom following her participation in Bigg Boss season 9. Meanwhile, the winner of Bigg Boss season 12 was declared recently, Dipika Kakar was given the prize money of Rs 50 Lakh with a trophy, as per media reports.

