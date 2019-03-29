Mandana Karimi sexy photos: Top 10 photos of former Bigg Boss contestant: Mandana Karimi has shared some hot pictures on her official Instagram handle in which she is looking absolutely stunning. Donning a nude shade bikini on a beautiful beach, Mandana is not only giving us hotness goals but also forces everybody to go for a vacation with your loved ones.

Bollywood bombshell Mandana Karimi is not only one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and a dancing sensation but also a social media freak and Internet sensation as her sexy, sultry, hot, sizzling and stunning photos have set the Internet on fire. Mandana Karimi is one of the most sizzling divas who raise temperature with her sensuous avatars. She has not only slayed on screen with her sexy body but is also swaying fans on social media by flaunting her curves the right way. Being an avid social media user, Mandana keeps on posting the sexy stills with new avatars.

Recently the diva hit a couple of headlines after she transformed massively, the diva is popular for her intense workout videos and photos. Surely, the diva is an inspiration for many. While many of us are snuggling and cuddling in this cold weather Mandana is on a spree, in uploading photos, videos.

The diva rose to fame after she participated in controversial reality show Big Boss. She appeared in the season 9 of the show where she bagged massive popularity. Before making her debut as an actor, Mandana Karimi worked as an air hostess and then she pursued her career in modeling.

The Iranian model turned actor has acted in various movies including Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3 and others.The Bollywood hotness got engaged to her Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend Gaurav Gupta in July 2016 and tied the knot in March 2017. But the same year, Mandana filed a domestic violence case against her husband and the marriage ended in 2017.

