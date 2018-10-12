Mandana Karimi, former Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actor, has levelled accusations of sexual harassment against Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 director Umesh Ghadge. She said that she was asked to dress and dance appropriately during the shoot of a song.

Ever since Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta levelled accusations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar, a firestorm of several such stories has ensued on social media. The latest one to share her ordeal through the ongoing #MeToo movement is Mandana Karimi. The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant revealed that she was worked up by director Umesh Ghadge during the shoot of 2016 Hindi film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

While speaking to media, Mandana Karimi recalled her harrowing experience during the shoot of a film in 2016. She said that an experience made her life hell and has led her to leave a profession which she loved. Karimi revealed that she was badly treated by director Umesh Ghadge during the shoot of Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

The Iran-born actor said that Umesh Ghadge harassed her by changing her steps in a song and putting in other people in the song saying this is last minute decision.

Umesh Ghadge started harassing me by changing the steps in the song,putting other people in the song saying this is last minute decision. Calling me early on set, asking me to wear clothes that I was not even supposed to wear, keeping me waiting: Mandana Karimi on #Metoo pic.twitter.com/eucTEAscJQ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

Karimi also revealed that Umesh used to call her to set early in the morning and then used to keep her waiting. She also claimed that he made her wear such clothes that she was not supposed to wear at all.

Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 was an adult comedy which did phenomenally well on the box office. Mandana Karimi played the love interest of Tusshar Kapoor and featured in song Oh Boy.

Earlier in the week, Mandana Karimi had shared her two cents on the ongoing #MeToo movement saying that she has also experienced harassment of sorts in her short career in Bollywood. However, she was told that this is how things work in India, she added.

Karimi stressed that when she objected to such treatment, she was called a drama queen and someone with too much attitude. She further added that the negligence of authorities to deal with such issues forced her to stay mum and keep the thoughts to herself.

