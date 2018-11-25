Mandana Karimi latest Instagram photo: Iranian actress Mandana Karimi recently uploaded a super hot photo on her official Instagram page. In the photo, the hottie was seen in a black sports bra and black short. Mandana has in the meantime garnered a lot of attention of social media for her immense transformation.

Mandana Karimi latest Instagram photo: Iranian actress, Bigg boss season 9 constant Mandana Karimi killed the internet once again recently after she uploaded a super hot photo on her official Instagram page. In the photo, the hottie was seen in a black sports bra and black short, while she poses for the camera. Mandana has in the meantime garnered a lot of attention of social media for her immense transformation.

Born in an Iranian family, with a mixed ethnicity, the hottie is surely delimiting the boundaries which are often set for women in her hinterland. Where women are reportedly compelled to cover their head due to their religion. The hottie has a massive fan following on social media, especially on her official Instagram page with 594 followers.

In this super hot outfit, Mandana is seen in a purple outfit-coat and really cool pants. She has paired the look with a lace peach bodycon top. The look is completed with a really cool pair of shades and high heels.

The diva started gaining stardom after she did TV commercials with superstars such as Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

After which she was seen in superstar Salman Khan’s reality-controversial show Bigg Boss season 9, where a group celebrities from various professions come together to reside in one grand house.

