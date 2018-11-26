Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Sassy, bold Mandana Karimi Mandana Karimi set the internet on fire on Monday, November 26, when the fitness freak uploaded a throwback photo of hers. In the photo, she was seen in long hair in a white top while she possed in front of the camera.

Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Iranian model, actress Mandana Karimi on Monday, November 26, set the internet on fire when the fitness freak uploaded a throwback photo of hers on her official Instagram page. In the photo, she was seen in long hair wearing a white top while she possed in front of the camera. Her makeup was quite subtle in the post and she kept her hair open with really beautiful curls in the end.

Though now the diva has short hair, the throwback photo reminded us that the beauty really killed many hearts in long hair. The diva has as many as 594 followers on her official Instagram page. She gained stardom after she participated in Salman Khan’s super famous, reality-controversial show Bigg Boss season 9. After gaining success in the show, Mandana also appeared as a lead actress in the Bollywood film, titled Bhaag Johnny.

In this post, Mandana is seen in a really sexy black bikini, while she has taken a very classy towel on her lower body. The diva is now becoming one of the celebrities, who are giving massive fitness goals to their fans.

In the below photo, the diva is seen wearing a very cool black T-shirt and denim hot pants. Though her attire looks simple yet shows her rawness and confidence.

