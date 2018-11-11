Mandana Karimi Instagram photos: Mandana Karimi set the internet on fire on Saturday, November 11, when she uploaded a picture in which she was seen wearing a white bikini. The diva has a lot of times faced condemnation for flaunting her bikini body. But she has responded to those slams and trolls with full valour. Just by uploading more drop-dead gorgeous pictures.

Mandana has gone through a lot of transformation after her participation Salman Khan's show

The diva has a lot of times faced condemnation for flaunting her bikini body. But she has responded to those slams and trolls with full valour. Just by uploading more drop-dead gorgeous pictures. Indeed, Mandana has gone through a lot of transformation after her participation Salman Khan’s show.

In the following video, the hottie is seen back exercise. Which can be quite effective to reduce back fat. The only task is to lay flat on a bench and grab those dumbbells. Her videos are surely quite motivating!

This exercise is another one for the back. But in case of certain changes, it can only be for shoulders. But make sure you take special guidance from you gym instructor before doing any of these, as it requires a lot of advice and correct posture.

