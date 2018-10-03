In the wake of on-going Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has come out in open to speak on Tanushree's case. While speaking to a news agency ANI, Maneka Gandhi said harassment of any kind would not be tolerated. She also added that a 'MeTooIndia' campaign should begin in India as well and women should write about their cases. She promised that they would take action immediately.

After a series of celebrities, on October 2, Tuesday, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi opened up about the on-going Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy. While speaking to ANI, Maneka Gandhi said harassment of any kind would not be tolerated. On social media, they were the first to begin ‘SheBox’ and they took action immediately in the cases filed.

Speaking on Me Too campaign, Maneka Gandhi said a campaign called ‘Me Too India’ should begin in which any woman who has been harassed at any point can write to them and they would investigate them. Besides, for the first time, NCW is investigating into every case complained to them.

In a decade-old case, Tanushree Dutta has alleged that on the sets of 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleasss, Nana Patekar had harassed her. She also claimed that filmmaker Rakesh Sarang, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and producer Sami Siddique were also involved with Patekar in silencing the case. Not just that, Nana Patekar had even sent political goons to intimidate her. She also criticised the film industry for not stop working with Nana Patekar, despite his indecent behaviour in the industry.

Also Read: A decade-old video shows how Tanushree Dutta’s car was attacked in 2008 after she quit Nana Patekar’s Horn OK Pleassss

Several celebrities have come out in support of Tanushree Dutta. Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are some of the names from industry who have applauded Dutta’s brave step. While there are some who have refused to give any statement on the same.

Also Read: Nana Patekar sends legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

Reacting on the allegations, Nana Patekar has sent a legal notice to Tanushree, seeking an apology for making false claims. However, Tanushree has denied receiving any such notice from anyone.

Tanushree Dutta was a former beauty queen. She made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005 and was also featured in films like Dhol, Chocolate and Apartment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More