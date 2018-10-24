Bhojpuri stars Pravesh Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya's latest track titled Tarkul Pe Chadhal Ba Jawani from the film Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala which has gone viral on the Internet and has garnered a number of views on video-sharing app YouTube.

Bhojpuri stars Pravesh Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya’s latest track titled Tarkul Pe Chadhal Ba Jawani from the film Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala which has gone viral on the Internet and has garnered a number of views on video-sharing app YouTube. The song featured Bhojpuri power star Pravesh Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri dancing sensation Mani Bhattachariya and fans have loved their on-screen chemistry in the viral song. Tarkul Pe Chadhal Ba Jawani has been voiced by Sharodee Borah and Alok Kumar and the lyrics of the song have been given by Azad Singh.

The music of Tarkul Pe Chadhal Ba Jawani has been composed by Rajnish Mishra and Madhukar Anand. Pravesh Lal Yadav is one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry and Mani Bhattacharya, on the other hand, is one of the sexiest actresses of Bhojpuri cinema. May it is Mani’s sexy dance moves or Pravesh Lal Yadav’s iconic dance steps and style, the song has managed to win the hearts of the audience and is being loved by fans.

It has spread like a wildfire and is expected to cross millions of views in the coming days. Here are some of the other viral Bhojpuri songs!

